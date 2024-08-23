Amtrak train hits car in Edgebrook, causing delays

A southbound Amtrak train clipped the rear end of a car Friday, causing rush hour traffic to snarl on the Far Northwest Side.

The train hit the bumper of the car, which was stopped on the tracks while in traffic, about 4:10 p.m. at North Caldwell Avenue near North Lehigh Avenue in Edgebrook, an Amtrak spokesperson said.

The Amtrak train, headed to Union Station, originated in Milwaukee. It was stopped for about an hour and 20 minutes, the spokesperson said. The crash impacted two other Amtrak trains that were about to depart from and arrive to Chicago.

Metra Milwaukee District North trains also were stopped in both directions for more than an hour due to the crash, creating extensive delays on the line, Metra said. Service resumed on the Metra line about 5:35 p.m.

No injuries were reported.