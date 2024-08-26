Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Monday, August 26, 2024
News

Pedestrian killed on I-57 in Far South Side hit-and-run

About 3:50 a.m., a vehicle was pulled over on the right shoulder in the northbound lanes on Interstate 57 at 111th Street when a passenger who was outside was struck by a vehicle that didn’t stop, Illinois state police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
ISP-022824-02.JPG

A person was fatally struck by a vehicle Aug. 26, 2024 on Interstate 57.

Sun-Times file photo

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run early Monday on I-57 on the Far South Side, officials said.

Just before 3:50 a.m., a vehicle was pulled over on the right shoulder in the northbound lanes at 111th Street when a passenger who was outside was hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop, Illinois state police said.

The person was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, state police said.

Their name was not released.

All northbound lanes on I-57 remain closed and traffic was being diverted to 119th Street.

