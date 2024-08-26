Pedestrian killed on I-57 in Far South Side hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run early Monday on I-57 on the Far South Side, officials said.

Just before 3:50 a.m., a vehicle was pulled over on the right shoulder in the northbound lanes at 111th Street when a passenger who was outside was hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop, Illinois state police said.

The person was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, state police said.

Their name was not released.

All northbound lanes on I-57 remain closed and traffic was being diverted to 119th Street.