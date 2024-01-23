Toddler shot, wounded on Far South Side

A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound Tuesday night on the Far South Side.

The toddler was in a home about 8:20 p.m. in the 11800 block of South La Salle Street when he was struck in the face by a bullet, Chicago police said. He was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.

A woman, 32, told officers she was inside the home when she heard the gunshot and found the toddler wounded, police said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, and the woman was taken to a nearby police station.

The shooting appeared to be accidental, police said.

