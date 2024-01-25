The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Police say 2-year-old who died from gunshot wound on Far South Side fired his mother’s gun

Jamal Robindson was in a home in the 11800 block of South La Salle Street when he found his mother’s gun. He suffered a head wound and died at a hospital.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
A Chicago Police Department SUV.

Sun-Times file

A 2-year-old boy who died Tuesday on the Far South Side had found his mother’s gun moments before firing a shot and wounding himself.

Jamal Robindson was in a home in the 11800 block of South LaSalle Street when he found his mother’s gun in a backpack in her bedroom closet, according to a report from Chicago police.

His mother, Mameika Young, told officers that she was in the kitchen making dinner with Jamal’s father while the children in the home were playing when she heard the gunshot, police said.

Young ran upstairs and found Jamal with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers said she grabbed the boy and took him downstairs when an ambulance arrived.

Jamal was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy report was pending, the medical examiner’s office said.

Young led officers to the upstairs bedroom where the shooting happened and a gun was found.

The shooting appeared to be accidental, police said.

According to police, Young had a valid fire arms owner’s identification card but not a valid conceal and carry license.

