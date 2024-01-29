The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 29, 2024
16-year-old asylum-seeker missing: CPD

Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz was last seen on a CTA bus at Ashland Avenue near West Lake Street on Saturday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz, 16, was last seen on a CTA bus on Ashland Avenue near West Lake Street on Saturday.

Chicago Police Department

A 16-year-old asylum-seeker was reported missing on Monday in the West Loop.

Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz was last seen on a CTA bus at Ashland Avenue near West Lake Street on Saturday. She is described as being 5 foot 6 and weighing about 115 pounds. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, white shirt, blue jeans and white Converse shoes.

Police said the girl may have trouble communicating. She was still missing as of 4 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (312) 744-8266.

