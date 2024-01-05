The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 5, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Body found on CTA Blue Line tracks near O’Hare Airport

The person was found unresponsive around 3:25 p.m. Friday near the 9800 block of Kennedy Expressway.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Body found on CTA Blue Line tracks near O’Hare Airport
A CTA Blue Line train at an underground station in the Loop.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A body was found on the CTA Blue Line tracks near O’Hare International Airport Friday afternoon.

The person was found unresponsive around 3:25 p.m. near the 9800 block of Kennedy Expressway, Chicago police said. They were pronounced dead.

CTA has suspended Blue Line service at the O’Hare station. The trains are operating between Rosemont and Forest Park.

No other details were immediately available.

Next Up In News
Dry January: Chicagoans experiment with sobriety in the new year
Ciudad de Nueva York demanda a empresas de autobuses chárter por transportar a migrantes desde Texas
Real estate interests seek to block ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum
Chicago’s COVID-19 risk level rises for first time in a year as hospitalizations soar
Most owners of assault-style weapons in Illinois appear not to have registered them as required by law
Migrants’ mental health in Chicago a looming crisis
The Latest
Ken “Husker” O’Malley holds a largemouth bass caught on New Year’s Day. Provided photo
Sports
Chicago fishng: Bit more ice & mixing lakers and few browns with perch
There’s a bit more ice and mixing in lakers and a few browns with the perch on the lakefront lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
A photo of Matt Eberflus coaching during a game.
Sports
If the Bears keep Matt Eberflus, how will he make things better next season?
With all signs pointing toward his return, Eberflus accounts for the missteps and points to the accomplishments of his tenure.
By Jason Lieser
 
Glenbrook North’s Ryan Weil (3) and Owen Giannoulias (10) react after winning the game against New Trier.
High School Basketball
Glenbrook North beats New Trier in a defensive battle, takes control of the CSL South
Josh Fridman led Glenbrook North with 17 points and senior Owen Giannoulias added nine points, six rebounds and three steals.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Hector Diaz and Adriana Gaspar, co-founders of In Good Spirits, a non-alcoholic bar and bottle shop in the West Town neighborhood, stand near shelves of non-alcoholic beverages in their shop.
Health
Dry January: Chicagoans experiment with sobriety in the new year
As some Chicagoans reevaluate their drinking this month, they have plenty of options for booze-free beverages and spaces that have popped up in recent years.
By Mariah Rush
 
El alcalde de la Ciudad de Nueva York, Eric Adams, habla durante una conferencia de prensa en el Ayuntamiento, el 12 de diciembre de 2023, en Nueva York.
La Voz Chicago
Ciudad de Nueva York demanda a empresas de autobuses chárter por transportar a migrantes desde Texas
La demanda acusa a 17 empresas de autobuses de participar en un plan de reubicación de “mala fe” que infringe las restricciones estatales sobre el abandono de “personas necesitadas” en Nueva York.
By Associated Press
 