Body found on CTA Blue Line tracks near O’Hare Airport

A body was found on the CTA Blue Line tracks near O’Hare International Airport Friday afternoon.

The person was found unresponsive around 3:25 p.m. near the 9800 block of Kennedy Expressway, Chicago police said. They were pronounced dead.

CTA has suspended Blue Line service at the O’Hare station. The trains are operating between Rosemont and Forest Park.

No other details were immediately available.

