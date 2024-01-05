Body found on CTA Blue Line tracks near O’Hare Airport

A body was found on the CTA Blue Line tracks near O’Hare International Airport Friday afternoon.
The person was found unresponsive around 3:25 p.m. near the 9800 block of Kennedy Expressway, Chicago police said. They were pronounced dead.
CTA has suspended Blue Line service at the O’Hare station. The trains are operating between Rosemont and Forest Park.
No other details were immediately available.
Ciudad de Nueva York demanda a empresas de autobuses chárter por transportar a migrantes desde Texas
Most owners of assault-style weapons in Illinois appear not to have registered them as required by law
The Latest
There’s a bit more ice and mixing in lakers and a few browns with the perch on the lakefront lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
With all signs pointing toward his return, Eberflus accounts for the missteps and points to the accomplishments of his tenure.
Josh Fridman led Glenbrook North with 17 points and senior Owen Giannoulias added nine points, six rebounds and three steals.
As some Chicagoans reevaluate their drinking this month, they have plenty of options for booze-free beverages and spaces that have popped up in recent years.
Ciudad de Nueva York demanda a empresas de autobuses chárter por transportar a migrantes desde Texas
La demanda acusa a 17 empresas de autobuses de participar en un plan de reubicación de “mala fe” que infringe las restricciones estatales sobre el abandono de “personas necesitadas” en Nueva York.