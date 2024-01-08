The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Divvy prices going up nearly 10%

Divvy has increased its fares over the last three years. Yearly memberships are increasing from $130.90 to $143.90. Day passes are increasing from $16.50 to $18.10.

By  David Struett
 Updated  
Divvy says its increasing fares to “support our growing operations.” It’s the third year in a row the company has raised prices.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times-file

Another price hike is coming to Divvy’s network of rentable scooters and bicycles on Feb. 5.

Yearly memberships are increasing from $130.90 to $143.90, according to Divvy’s website. Day passes are increasing from $16.50 to $18.10.

Those are both incresases of nearly 10% — the maximum yearly hike allowed without requiring city approval, according to Divvy’s contract.

Divvy has increased fares over the last three years. The last was in March 2023, when yearly passes were raised from $119 to $130.90. By comparison, annual passes were $75 when the Divvy system was launched in 2013.

The company is increasing fares to “support our growing operations,” Divvy said on its website. “We’re adding more stations, next-gen ebikes, and scooters to make it even easier to get around Chicago,” the company said.

This year’s fee increase was announced in banner graphics on the Divvy app.

For members, the penalty for riding beyond the 45-minute ride limit will rise one penny to $0.18 per minute. E-bike fees are increasing one penny to $0.18 per minute, and scooter fees are going up two cents to $0.29 per minute.

For people without memberships, single rides will maintain a $1 unlock fee, but bike fees are increasing one cent to $0.18. E-bike and scooter fees jump two cents to $0.44 per minute.

Parking outside of a station will also cost more too: $1.20 for members and $2.40 for non-members.

Prices won’t change for the Divvy for Everyone program, which offers $5 yearly passes to low-income residents of Chicago and Evanston.

Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi pushes a scooter after a news conference in June.&nbsp;

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times-file

Divvy, operated by Lyft, is overseen by the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Lyft signed a 2019 deal with the city to be the sole operator of Divvy through 2027. As part of the deal, the company agreed to invest $50 million in the bike and scooter network. Lyft agreed to add stations to all 50 wards by 2021, but finally accomplished that last May.

CDOT announced last October that Divvy would be adding 250 more stations by 2025.

