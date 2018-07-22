21 shot — 3 killed — Saturday in city gun violence

Police investigate a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018 in the 200 block of West 106th St in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Three people were killed at least 18 others were wounded in gun violence Saturday across Chicago, including seven people caught in a mass shooting on the West Side.

About 9:40 p.m., seven men were gathered at a park bench in the 3100 block of West Fulton when four people approached them and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced at Stroger Hospital, according to police. Six other men, ranging from 22 to 47 years old, were shot and taken by paramedics to hospitals in various conditions.

Another man was killed in a shooting in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side. About 10:15 p.m., two men were standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East 106th Street when several males fired shots from an alley, according to police.

A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died. A 26-year-old was treated for gunshot wounds his hand and back.

The third fatal shooting Saturday left a man dead in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. About 9:45 p.m., officers found the 22-year-old man unresponsive on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said. He was taken from the 1300 block of South Avers to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.

The last nonfatal shooting wounded two people in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. A man and women were walking when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside fired shots at 5:17 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lavergne, according to police. The 23-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

Minutes earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. The 22-year-old was suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back about 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to police.

In other shootings during the 24-hour period Saturday: