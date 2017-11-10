21-year-old homeless man charged with vehicle burglary in Aurora

A homeless man has been charged with burglarizing a vehicle Monday in west suburban Aurora.

Officers received reports about 2 a.m. of a person checking vehicle door handles in the 300 block of South Ashland, according to Aurora police.

When they arrived, they found a man inside an unlocked pick-up truck, police said. He had taken items from the truck.

Calvin Jones, 21, was arrested and charged with one count of burglary, according to police.

Earlier in the week, several unlocked vehicles were burglarized between 9:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Lafayette and Evans and in the 700 blocks of Lebanon, Lafayette and Jackson Streets, police said. Five teenagers were seen checking door handles in the area, but there weren’t further descriptions of possible suspects.

The same night, another vehicle was burglarized between midnight and 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of Portsmouth, police said. There were no suspect descriptions in that case.