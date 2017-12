21-year-old man shot in temple in Austin

A man was shot Wednesday evening in an Austin neighborhood attack on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was in an alley about 5:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Adams when someone fired shots, striking him in the temple, Chicago Police said.

The wounded man ran to a business on Laramie Avenue and paramedics were called, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.