21-year-old woman grazed in Gage Park shooting

A 21-year-old woman was grazed in a shooting early Sunday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 2 a.m., she was a passenger in a vehicle heading south in the 5200 block of South Whipple when people on the street fired shots, according to Chicago Police. One round flew into the vehicle, grazing the woman’s back.

The woman refused medical attention, police said.

No one was in custody, and Area Central detectives were investigating.