21-year-old woman missing from South Chicago

A 21-year-old woman last seen Wednesday has been reported missing from the South Chicago neighborhood.

Jasmine Baez, was last seen near 88th Street and Houston Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Baez was described as a 5-foot-1, 120-pound black girl with black hair in a ponytail, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. She wasn’t wearing her glasses but was wearing a blue jacket and white gym shoes and carrying a black purse.

Baez is developmentally delayed, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.