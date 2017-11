21-year-old woman shot in leg in West Garfield Park

A woman was shot Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 9:10 p.m., the 21-year-old was standing on a porch in the 4200 block of West Wilcox when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

She was struck in her left leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Her condition had stabilized.