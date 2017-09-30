22 charged in sweeping Aurora gun, drug investigation

A sweeping 10-month investigation into a west suburban Aurora street gang netted 7 guns and over 200 grams of cocaine, and led to the indictment of 22 people, 14 of whom were taken into custody on Thursday.

The investigation, dubbed “Operation Broken Heart,” began in November 2016, focusing on an Aurora gang and its associates before broadening in scope to include other people, according to Aurora Police. The joint operation by ATF Chicago and the Aurora Police Department Special Operation Group was overseen by the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Following multiple gun and drug arrests, a total of 52 felony counts were filed against 22 people, police and the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said. All charges but one are related to the unlawful sale of guns or delivery of narcotics.

A Kane County grand jury indicted the 22 people on Sept. 12, and arrest warrants were issued, prosecutors said. On Thursday, authorities took 14 people into custody. Officers from the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshal Service, the DuPage Metropolitan Group and the Kendall County Cooperative Police Assistance Team aided in serving the warrants.

Two of the defendants are being held outside Kane County, another was issued a summons and ordered to appear in court and five others remain at large and are wanted on warrants, prosecutors said.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities seized 7 guns, ammunition and about 234 grams of cocaine in rock and powder form, police said. Seven pounds of marijuana and additional firearm ammunition were also seized while authorities served the arrest warrants.

“The goal of this collaborative effort between local and federal law-enforcement agencies is to protect the community by removing illegal guns and narcotics and holding those accountable who peddle them on our streets, Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said in a statement. “We hope our work the last several months puts another dent in the violent crime in Aurora.”

Dimas Avila, 23, of Aurora, was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and a single count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, all felonies. Avila is being held on $200,000 bond. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 12.

Jose Campos, 22, of Aurora, was charged with a felony count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Campos is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on $250,000 bond. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 13.

Terrone Fultz, 26, of Aurora, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, both felonies. Fultz is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on $200,000 bond. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 5.

Gerrardo Guzman Jr., 21, of Aurora, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful distribution of a lookalike substance, all felonies. Guzman also faces a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card. His bond was set at $50,000, but that amount doesn’t reflect the cannabis and ammunition charges. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 13.

Richard Hayden, 23, of Aurora, was charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Hayden is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on $150,000 bond. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 13.

DeeJay M. Hill, 18, of Montgomery, was charged with two felony counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm. Hill is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on $100,000 bond. His next court appearance was scheduled for Oct. 13.

Jawon Jackson, 29, of Plano, was charged with a single count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, all felonies. Jackson is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on $200,000 bond. His next court appearance was scheduled for Oct. 13.

Daquavious K. Lee, 19, of Aurora, was charged with two counts of ulawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card and two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm, all felonies. Lee’s bond was set at $150,000. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 13.

Alexander D. Lopez, 20, of Aurora, was charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card and unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm. Lopez is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on $150,000 bond. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 13.

Shawn Love, 36, of Aurora, was charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Love’s bond was set at $350,000. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 12.

William Pryor, 28, of Aurora, was charged with a felony count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Pryor is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on $200,000 bond. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 12.

Dominga Rodriguez, 47, of Aurora, was charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Rodriguez’s bond was set at $100,000. Her next court date was set for Oct. 12.

Daylon Terry, 26, of Aurora, was charged with two felony counts of both unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a church and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Terry is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on $200,000 bond. His next court date was set for Oct. 13.

Dion White, 25, of Aurora, was charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. White’s bond was set at $150,000. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 12.

David Barbosa Jr., 32, of Aurora, was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and a single count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, all felonies. Barbosa is being held elsewhere on $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is pending.

Mikel L. Ewing, 21, of Bristol, was charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID car, as well as two felony counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm. Ewing is being held elsewhere on $250,000 bond. His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Jamar R. Hare, 24, of Aurora, was charged with a felony count of theft. He was issued a summons and ordered to appear in court on Oct. 19.

Arturo Chavez Jr., 25, of Aurora, was charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Lamar Lathen, 38, of Aurora, was charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in a public housing residential property and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Luis S. Lopez, 24, of Aurora, was charged with two felony counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm.

Eric Ross, 21, of Aurora, was charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Javon T. Young, 24, of Aurora, was charged with defacing identification marks of a firearm, unlawful possession of a defaced firearm and unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm, all felonies.

Chavez Jr.; Lathen; Lopez; Ross; and Young were all still at large. Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5600.