22-month-old girl injured in crash in unincorporated Lake County

A 22-month-old girl was injured in a crash Monday morning in unincorporated Lake County.

Deputies responded at 10:24 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Russell and Kenosha roads in unincorporated Zion, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A black 2016 Toyota Camry was traveling west on Russell when it turned south onto Kenosha and was struck by an eastbound black 2013 GMC Terrain, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl, who was riding in a car seat in the Toyota, suffered a head injury and was airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office said. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

No other injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.