22 people shot, 4 fatally, Sunday in Chicago

University of Chicago and CPD stage outside the University of Chicago Emergency entrance for crowd control. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Four people were killed and at least 18 others were wounded Sunday in shootings across the city.

Half of the victims were shot within the first four hours of the day, which began at 12:01 a.m.

A mass shooting early Sunday killed one person and wounded five others the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. About 1:10 a.m., people were gathered outside in the 6400 block of South Eberhart when someone fired shots from inside a passing vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

Six people were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where a 39-year-old man was pronounced dead, police said. The five other victims included a 24-year-old man shot in his leg; a 21-year-old man grazed in the head; a 24-year-old woman shot in her arm; a 21-year-old man shot in his leg and a 19-year-old man shot in the back. Their conditions had stabilized.

Shortly after the shooting, police taped off the entire block of 6400 South Eberhart. Several cars on the street had bullet holes. One smelled strongly of leaking gasoline. At the emergency room, a group of women walked outside.

“He didn’t make it,” screamed one of the women. “That’s bogus as hell. They won’t let me go and see my son again.”

Another woman in the group was sobbing.

The last fatal shooting Sunday happened about 5 p.m. in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to Chicago Police. A 26-year-old man was sitting on a porch when someone walked through a gangway in the 5400 block of South Winchester and opened fire. He was struck once in the chest and three times in the back, and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The shooter drove away in a silver car.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.

Another fatal shooting happened about 3:20 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood. Cornelius Bell, 24, was outside in the 800 block of West 59th Street when someone in a passing car shot him multiple times, authorities said. He was shot in the chest, stomach, back and arms. Bell later died at University of Chicago Medical Center. He lived in the Ida B. Wells neighborhood.

The first reported fatality happened about 1:15 a.m. on the border of the Back of the Yards and Englewood neighborhoods on the South Side. Devane Williams, 29, was sitting in a vehicle in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone walked up and shot him in the abdomen, according to authorities. Walker drove himself down the street and then crashed into a parked vehicle near a gas station on Damen Avenue. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. Walker lived in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Other nonfatal shootings Sunday included:

Shootings on Saturday killed three people and wounded seven.