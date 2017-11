22-year-old man missing from Elmhurst found safe

Authorities found a 22-year-old man Friday afternoon after he had been reported missing from west suburban Elmhurst.

Patrick Mulhern, 22, was last seen by his parents about 2:30 a.m. Friday at his home in unincorporated Elmhurst, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., authorities announced they had located Mulhern, who was “safe and healthy.”