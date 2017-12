22-year-old man shot at party in Fifth City

A 22-year-old man was shot early Saturday in the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side.

About 1:30 a.m., the man was at a party in the 3300 block of West Jackson when two unknown people tried to enter the party uninvited, according to Chicago Police. An argument ensued, and one of them took out a handgun and fired shots.

The man was struck in the foot and taken to Loretto Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody and Area North detectives are investigating.