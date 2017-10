22-year-old man shot while riding bicycle on Northwest Side

A 22-year-old man was shot while riding a bicycle Sunday night in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

He was riding a bicycle about 8:10 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Schubert when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots before fleeing, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.