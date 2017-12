22-year-old man wounded in Marquette Park drive-by shooting

A 22-year-old man was shot Friday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was standing in the street about 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Marquette Road when someone fired shots from a passing, dark-colored Nissan sedan, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. He was in good condition.