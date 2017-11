22-year-old man wounded in West Garfield Park drive-by shooting

A 22-year-old man was wounded Monday evening in a West Garfield Park neighborhood drive-by shooting.

A vehicle drove up to the 22-year-old at 6:49 p.m. and fired shots in the 4500 block of West Madison, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the lower left leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.