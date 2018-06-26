23 shot – 2 killed – Monday in shootings across Chicago

Twenty-three people were shot between about 12:20 a.m. and about 10:50 p.m. Monday in shootings across the city, including ten people who were shot in two late-night attacks on the South Side.

Between 10:45 p.m. and 10:50 p.m., one person was killed and nine were wounded in two shootings in the West Pullman and Bronzeville neighborhoods.

The most recent fatal shooting happened about 10:50 p.m., after a shoot-out in West Pullman that left three others wounded, according to Chicago Police.

A woman and two teens were walking outside when someone fired shots in the 12300 block of South Yale, police said. Witnesses told police that a 19-year-old man who was killed in the shooting fired the first shots from a gangway and an unknown person returned fire.

The 19-year-old was struck in the face and chest and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm and was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital where his condition was stabilized and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot and thigh. He was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

An 18-year-old woman was also shot in the thigh and was stabilized at the same hospital, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death. Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.

The only other fatal shooting Monday happened in the Far South Side Eden Green neighborhood, police said.

Derrick D. Golden, 46, was in a vehicle with a female passenger about 3 p.m. when she got into an argument with someone in the 13300 block of South Prairie, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Shortly after, shots rang out and Golden was struck 5-7 times in his chest, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Five minutes before the four were shot in West Pullman, six people were shot near Ellis Park in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The group was standing near the park when someone opened fire about 10:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of Vincennes, according to police.

A 15-year-old boy was among those wounded. He was shot in the ankle and was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 20-year-old man was shot in the hip and in both legs. Both of their conditions had stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 24-year-old man and 22-year-old man were both shot in the ankle and taken to the same hospital where they were both in good condition, police said.

A 19-year-old man was struck by four bullets. He was shot twice in the hip, once in the buttocks and once in the arm and was taken to North Western Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said. Area South detectives were investigating.

Five minutes before that, a man was found shot in an alley in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 10:40 p.m., officers found the 22-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the 1100 block of South Mayfield, according to preliminary information from police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition stabilized, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot while riding a bicycle in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood at 9:48 p.m.

The man was riding a bike in the 1100 block of South Independence when he was shot in the ankle, according to police. The shooter may have been traveling in a black vehicle.

The man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Three minutes earlier, another man was shot in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The 46-year-old was walking about 9:45 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Stewart when someone approached and shot him in the back. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot by a bicyclist and critically wounded in the North Side Uptown neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was walking about 6:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Lawrence Avenue when someone rode by on a bike, pulled out a gun and fired a single shot that struck him in the back, according to police.

The bicyclist then rode off south on Beacon Street from Lawrence. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

About 6:20 p.m., an 11-year-old boy was struck by stray gunfire in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was walking to a store in the 300 block of East 61st Street when someone walked up and fired shots, striking him in the left leg, according to police. He wasn’t the intended target of the shooting.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Another man was wounded in a Washington Park shooting about 5:45 p.m.

The 18-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 6100 block of South King Drive when an SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to police.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his right leg and lower back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said

Several other shootings took place throughout the day, including:

The first shooting of the day happened about 12:20 a.m., when a man was critically wounded in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 12:20 a.m., the 22-year-old man was walking in the 6400 block of South Francisco Avenue when someone shot him in the chest, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

On Sunday, 19 people were shot, two fatally.