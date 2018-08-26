23 shot in Chicago since Friday evening

Police investigate a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Friday, August 24, 2018 in the 4200 block of South Ashland Ave in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

At least 23 people have been shot in Chicago — two of them fatally — since Friday evening.

The most violent timespan this weekend was Friday night, when two people were killed and eights others wounded between 5 p.m. and midnight. Shootings on Saturday wounded five people over 24 hours.

One shooting Friday left a woman dead in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:30 p.m., Norma Salmeron, 27, was sitting in a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street when multiple people came up to her and opened fire, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Salmeron, who lived in the neighborhood, was shot in her back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

In another shooting, a man was killed in a drive-by in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. About 8:30 p.m., someone in a passing dark-colored vehicle fired multiple shots at 20-year-old Antonio Gil in the 1500 block of North Talman Avenue, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

Gil was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. He lived in the Logan Square neighborhood.

On Saturday, a woman and man were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood.

About 4:15 a.m., the two were standing in the 300 block of West 104th Place when someone in a dark-colored Chevy Camaro pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to police.

The man, age 27, suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

The 38-year-old woman was struck in her lower back and was taken to the same hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.