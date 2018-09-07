Chicago man, 23, found dead with gunshot wounds in Gary

The body of a Chicago man was found shot to death Friday near the woods in northwest Indiana.

At 10:06 a.m., officers arrived in the 1000 block of East 41st Place and found a corpse laying in a patch of grass, Gary police said. The man, 23, had multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene.

The Lake County coroner’s officer identified the man as Tuajuan Kennedy of the South Shore neighborhood. Earlier, police said he was from Evanston.

An autopsy conducted Friday was pending further investigation, the coroner’s office said.

Gary police were investigating the death.