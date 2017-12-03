23-year-old man dies after River Forest shooting

A man died late Saturday after he was shot in west suburban River Forest.

Steven Ward, 23, was shot multiple times in the 7200 block of West North Avenue in River Forest, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Ward, whose home address was unknown, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 11:29 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

River Forest police did not immediately return a call seeking information about the shooting Sunday.