23-year-old man fatally struck by semi on I-55 near Romeoville

A 23-year-old man was fatally struck by a semi truck early Saturday on I-55 near southwest suburban Romeoville.

Angel Punzo crashed his vehicle into the right ditch of I-55 north of Weber Road at 12:23 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

Moments after the crash, Punzo got out of his vehicle and ran into the right lane of I-55 in front of a Freightliner truck and was struck, according to police.

Punzo, a Naperville resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit is investigating.