23-year-old man grazed by bullet in River North drive-by shooting

A man was shot early Saturday while parked inside his vehicle near the River North intersection of Ontario and LaSalle.

About 4 a.m., the 23-year-old was arguing with a male driver in the 600 block of North LaSalle Drive when the other person flashed a handgun and fired a round of shots into his car, according to Chicago police.

Bullets grazed the neck of the 23-year-old, who declined medical treatment on the scene, police said. He was in good condition.

The shooter, a male driving a black sports-utility vehicle, remains at large, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.

A few blocks west, a 22-year-old man was found shot half an hour earlier in the same neighborhood, known for its nightlife activity. Police said the two shootings were unrelated.