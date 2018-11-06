23-year-old man reported missing from Far South Side

Police are searching for a 23-year-old man who went missing Sunday from the Far South Side.

Davontae “Tay Tay” Searcy was last seen near the 12000 block of South Doty, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Searcy is described as a 5-foot-9, 165-pound black man with brown eyes, black dreadlocked hair, a medium complexion, tattoos on his arm and chest and a mustache and beard, police said. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 or Area South detectives at (312) 747-8384.