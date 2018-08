23-year-old man shot in West Garfield Park

A 23-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 5:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street, according to Chicago police. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

The 23-year-old was shot in the buttocks and the left side of his body, police said. He was brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was in good condition.