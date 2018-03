23-year-old man shot while sitting in car in Chatham

A 23-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon as he sat in a car in the Chatham neighborhood.

The man was in the car about 12:20 p.m. when another male walked up to him in the 7600 block of South Champlain and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his leg, but managed to drive away and flag down an officer, police said. The shooter ran off.

Police said the man was receiving medical treatment and his condition had stabilized.