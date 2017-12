23-year-old man wounded in Far South Side shooting

A 23-year-old man was shot Friday night in the Golden Gate neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 8:35 p.m., he was standing in the doorway to a home in the 400 block of East 133rd Street when shots were fired “from an unknown source,” according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition stabilized.