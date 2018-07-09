23-year-old woman with medical condition missing from Elmhurst

Police are looking for a 23-year-old girl missing from west suburban Elmhurst who is considered endangered.

Raquel Cuevas has been missing since 6 a.m. Sunday when she told family members she was going for a walk in the 500 block of North Howard Avenue and did not return, according to Elmhurst Police.

Cuevas has a medical condition and is believed to be in danger, police said.

She is described as a 5-foot-2 hispanic woman weighing about 160 pounds with medium length black hair, brown eyes and a scar on her left cheek. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt tucked into tan pants, blue gym shoes and blue glasses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elmhurst police (630)530-3050.