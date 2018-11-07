Thomas Cullerton has won the 9th District seat in the Illinois Senate, defeating challenger Seth Lewis, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
This race was a rematch from 2016 between Lewis and the Democratic incumbent Cullerton, the former president of Villa Park who first was elected to the Senate in 2012.
The Sun-Times endorsed Lewis for the 23rd District Illinois Senate seat, saying “we don’t agree with Lewis on certain key issues, such as his opposition to a graduated state income tax, but we do agree that Illinois must do more to attract good-paying jobs.”
