Thomas Cullerton wins 23rd District Illinois Senate seat

Thomas Cullerton has won the 9th District seat in the Illinois Senate, defeating challenger Seth Lewis, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

This race was a rematch from 2016 between Lewis and the Democratic incumbent Cullerton, the former president of Villa Park who first was elected to the Senate in 2012.

The Sun-Times endorsed Lewis for the 23rd District Illinois Senate seat, saying “we don’t agree with Lewis on certain key issues, such as his opposition to a graduated state income tax, but we do agree that Illinois must do more to attract good-paying jobs.”

