24-hour vigil honors Chicago’s fallen police officers Monday

Chicago Police Officer with the Chicago Police Honor Guard marches back in front of the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park for a police 24 hour vigil, Monday, April 30, 2018, in Chicago. Tyler LaRiviere | Sun-Times

Newly planted flags fluttered in the breeze Monday morning on the lawn in front of the city’s memorial to fallen Chicago police officers.

The scene is part of a 24-hour vigil that began at midnight Monday at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park, during which Chicago Police Honor Guard members are placing tiny American flags in front of the memorial’s “Water Wall” — one for each fallen police officer.

The full-day event Monday is open to the public. The Honor Guard will be available to help families that wish to place flowers or wreaths at the memorial.

The memorial is located just east of Soldier Field.

