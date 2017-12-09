24-year-old bicyclist fatally struck by semitrailer in NW Indiana

A 24-year-old bicyclist was struck by a semitrailer and died Saturday morning in northwest Indiana.

David A. Jones, of Chesterton, was riding a bicycle east about 4 a.m. and trying to cross State Road 49 in Chesterton when he was struck by a semitrailer heading south on State Road 49, according to the Porter County coroner’s office.

Jones suffered blunt force injuries was died at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The coroner’s office did not determine Jones’ final cause and manner of death pending toxicology reports.

Chesterton police did not immediately respond to a request for details on the crash.