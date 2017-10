A man was shot early Sunday morning in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 24-year-old was standing on a sidewalk at 3:42 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Haddon when he heard shots and was struck in the right arm, according to Chicago Police..

The victim took himself to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was in “stable condition,” police said. No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.