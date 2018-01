24-year-old woman reported missing from Belmont Gardens

A 24-year-old woman was reported missing Wednesday from the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Merella Lopez was last seen about 1 a.m. and was missing from the 2700 block of North Kildare, Chicago Police said.

Lopez was described as a Hispanic woman, about 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds, police said. She has brown eyes and black hair.

A description of her clothing was not available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.