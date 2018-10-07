24-year-old woman shot driving SUV in Humboldt Park

A woman was shot by a crowd of people early Sunday as she drove a sports-utility vehicle down a street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 1:30 a.m., the 24-year-old woman was heading north on the 1400 block of North Spaulding when multiple males standing on the sidewalk fired shots at the vehicle, according to Chicago police.

She took herself to Norwegian American Hospital with a gunshot wound to her chest, police said. Her condition was stabilized, and she will be transported to Stroger Hospital soon.

Three other male passengers in her vehicle were not struck by the gunfire.

No one was in custody, and Area North detectives were investigating.