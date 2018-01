24-year-old woman shot in back on Near West Side

Police investigate a woman who was shot late Tuesday in the 2100 block of West Washington. | Tyler Lariviere/Sun-Times​

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the back late Tuesday on the Near West Side.

Officers responded at 11:46 p.m. to a call of a person shot in the 2100 block of West Washington and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her back, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. Officers were unable to interview the woman, and the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.