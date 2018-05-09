25-year-old man dies 2 days after being shot in Homan Square

A 25-year-old man died two days after being wounded in a Saturday afternoon shooting in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

Javarris Reid, 25, was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle pulled into a nearby parking lot and someone inside fired shots in his direction at 3:11 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Reid suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, authorities said. He died at 12:19 p.m. Monday.

Area Central detectives were investigating.