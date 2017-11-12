25-year-old man missing from Pilsen

Police are searching for a 25-year-old man who is missing from the Pilsen neighborhood.

Luis Mercarder went missing Wednesday from the 1800 block of West 21st Place, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Mercader is described as a 5-foot-11, 280-pound Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes, a beard, mustache, pierced ears and a tattoo, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket and blue jeans.

Police said he hangs out near Fulton Market and from Halsted to Ashland and Monroe to Fulton.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.