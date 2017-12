25-year-old man shot in East Garfield Park

A 25-year-old man was shot Saturday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

He was shot in the ankle about 10:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Huron, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately unknown.

The man was taken in fair condition to Norwegian American Hospital, police said.