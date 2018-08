25-year-old man shot in Lawndale

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 1:55 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw, according to Chicago police.

The 25-year-old man was standing outside when two people began firing shot that struck the man, police said. He went to St. Anthony’s Hospital with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the groin, at the hospital his condition was listed as fair.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.