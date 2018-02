25-year-old man shot in Marquette Park

A 25-year-old man was shot early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 1:42 a.m., he was standing on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of West 66th Street when someone fired shots from a black sedan, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the back and right leg, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Almost four hours earlier, a 32-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting that happened about a block away.