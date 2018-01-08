25-year-old West Lawn man killed in North Side crash

A 25-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after being involved in a crash in the Roscoe Village neighborhood on the North Side.

Oscar Valenzuela, of the West Lawn neighborhood, was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center at 1:34 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Valenzuela had been involved in a crash with a fixed object in the 2100 West Addison Street, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy performed Monday found he died from multiple injuries related to the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.