26-year-old man seriously wounded in Far South Side shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 26-year-old was shot in the abdomen at 4:37 p.m. in the 10200 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

The shooter was believed to be a man in his late 20s who was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.