26-year-old man shot during argument in Englewood

A 26-year-old man was shot during an argument early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:55 a.m., he was in an argument with three males on the sidewalk in the 5700 block of South State when shots were fired, according to Chicago Police.

The 26-year-old was struck in the right arm, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized. It was not immediately clear who had fired the shots.

No one is in custody, and Area Central detectives are investigating.