26-year-old man shot in Austin

A 26-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

At 3:20 a.m., he was walking on the sidewalk in the 800 block of North Waller when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. He had been shot in the left ankle.

The man took himself to Rush University Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in good condition, police said.