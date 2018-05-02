26-year-old man wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was getting into a vehicle about 2:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Paulina when a dark-colored SUV pulled up behind him, according to Chicago Police.

Someone got out of the SUV and began shooting in the man’s direction, police said. He was struck several times, but managed to drive himself at a hospital for treatment. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.