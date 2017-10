26-year-old woman shot on Northwest Side

A 26-year-old woman was shot Monday afternoon near the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

She was shot in the buttocks about 2:35 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Drake, Chicago Police said. Details of the shooting were not known.

She took herself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center and was later transferred in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.